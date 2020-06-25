Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.61% of Constellium worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

