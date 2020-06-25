Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

