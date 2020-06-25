Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,336 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 460.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after buying an additional 100,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,438,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,166,000 after buying an additional 127,016 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $250.63 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

