Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 21,600 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.34% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

