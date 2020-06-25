Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.36

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.36 and last traded at C$59.80, with a volume of 11126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $493.84 million and a PE ratio of 42.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,188.33.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

