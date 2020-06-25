Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,209.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Yext by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Yext by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

