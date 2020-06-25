Todd R. Ford Sells 3,405 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $887,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COUP opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $270.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 466,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,223,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $24,173,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.83.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

