Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,582 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,631,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $68,943,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

