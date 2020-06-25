Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

