Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 1,056,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

