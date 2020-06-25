Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Albany International were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 136.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

