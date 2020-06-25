Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,167 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

