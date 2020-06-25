Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.