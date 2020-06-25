Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.14 Million in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,062,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

