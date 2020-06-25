Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Pra Group worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pra Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pra Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000.

Get Pra Group alerts:

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.