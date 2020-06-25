Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 117,869 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

