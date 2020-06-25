Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.13 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GDS were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 1.42. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

