Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after buying an additional 143,709 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after buying an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204,058 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.