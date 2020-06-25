Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after acquiring an additional 260,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

