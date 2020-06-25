Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,906 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Core-Mark worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

