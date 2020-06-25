Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,043 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,163,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.