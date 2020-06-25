Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,472 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FGL were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $21,768,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FGL by 1,674.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,071,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,547 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the first quarter worth about $15,602,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in FGL in the first quarter worth about $14,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FGL by 6,020.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,348,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

FG stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 59,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $635,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $2,023,404.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,214.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,533 shares of company stock worth $5,299,524. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FG shares. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

