ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 980646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of $22.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.96.

In related news, insider Peter Gammell acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($114,547.54). Also, insider Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,182.51). Insiders have sold 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $30,200,000 over the last three months.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

