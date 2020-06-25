Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

