Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.