Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 527,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 475,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 346,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 213,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.