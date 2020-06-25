Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

