Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 54,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 167.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 323,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern Copper by 20.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 121,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Southern Copper stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

