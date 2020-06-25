Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical daily volume of 293 call options.

Several research firms have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

