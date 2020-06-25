Retirement Capital Strategies Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,288,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $327,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 116,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

