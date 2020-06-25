Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Rambus worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $193,287 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

