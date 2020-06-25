Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,983 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.1% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $193,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

