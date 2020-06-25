Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 415.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

