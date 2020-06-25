Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Cubic worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

