Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Crocs worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

