Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 101,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

