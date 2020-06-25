O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $413.92 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

