NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of NIC worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,552,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,629,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIC by 782.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 291,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NIC by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

