NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Sells $46,040.00 in Stock

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.69 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIC by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NIC by 95.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

