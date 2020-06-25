Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.