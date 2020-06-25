Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

