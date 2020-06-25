Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MINI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 216.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 122,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 801,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

