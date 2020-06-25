Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,033,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,410,498 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,133,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

