Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4,431.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a market cap of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

