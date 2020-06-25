Maxim Group Increases Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $24.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ INO opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

