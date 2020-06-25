Luminex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,858 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,946% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Luminex stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luminex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

