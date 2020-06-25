Luminex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,858 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,946% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.
Luminex stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luminex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
LMNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.
