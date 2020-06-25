Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.83

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 76560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

