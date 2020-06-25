Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.