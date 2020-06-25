Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
