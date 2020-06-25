LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $3,051,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

