Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,251,930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,337,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after buying an additional 1,768,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.