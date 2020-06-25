L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 23,800.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.